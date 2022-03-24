Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,377 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 340,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,755. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

