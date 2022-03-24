HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier ( NYSE:HFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

