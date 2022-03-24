Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 256,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIXX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 182.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

