Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $192.34. 1,814,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

