Houlihan Lokey, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.98 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.78. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

NYSE HLI opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.