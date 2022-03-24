Howdoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0068

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $708,602.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,769,808 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

