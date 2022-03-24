HSBC Downgrades TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE TTE opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,856,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,108,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.