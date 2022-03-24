HSBC Initiates Coverage on TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:TDCX opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83. TDCX has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $23,372,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $16,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

