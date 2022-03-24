Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $31.25

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $32.69. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 23,123 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

