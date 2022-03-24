Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $150,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 183,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 121,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

