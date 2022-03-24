Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.79. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.