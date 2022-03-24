Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

TSLA traded up $10.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,009.89. The stock had a trading volume of 796,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,515,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $891.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $939.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.