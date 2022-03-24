Huntington National Bank Buys New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

