Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

