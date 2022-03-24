Huntington National Bank Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 182.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HDB opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

