Huntington National Bank Has $218,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 522,533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 404,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

NYSE:CLF opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

