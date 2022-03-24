Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.