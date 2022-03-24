Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 32,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 74,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 238,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 48,299 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

