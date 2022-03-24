Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $971.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.