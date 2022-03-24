Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.58

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.58 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 9.97 ($0.13). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.13), with a volume of 8,851,969 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hurricane Energy from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72. The company has a market capitalization of £194.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.87.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

