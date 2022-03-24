HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HUYA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 219,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HUYA by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HUYA by 849.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

