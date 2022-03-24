Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $161.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4,724.74 or 0.10753640 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.02 or 0.07119455 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.51 or 1.00144075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044363 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

