iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

NASDAQ ICLK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 93,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,038. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,886,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,745 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,917,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 590,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.