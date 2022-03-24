ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ICU Medical by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

