IFG Advisors LLC Buys 4,777 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. 11,615,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,487. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.98 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

