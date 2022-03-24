IFG Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 827,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,583,000 after buying an additional 78,539 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

AEP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,239. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.