IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.89.
IGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08. The firm had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$894.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.6497536 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.15%.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Read More
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.