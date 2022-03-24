Ignition Price Tops $0.13 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Ignition has a total market cap of $200,213.29 and approximately $171.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 359.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,904.22 or 0.99776582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00065842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,534,926 coins and its circulating supply is 1,521,753 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

