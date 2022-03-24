iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. iMedia Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. State Street Corp grew its position in iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

