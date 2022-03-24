Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,004.64

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,004.64 ($13.23) and traded as low as GBX 934 ($12.30). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 955 ($12.57), with a volume of 85,845 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.75) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 998.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Sally Bridgeland purchased 6,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £50,880 ($66,982.62).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

