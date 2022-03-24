Impossible Finance (IF) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $4,292.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.40 or 0.07042433 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.42 or 0.99668290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

