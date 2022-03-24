Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Up 4.4%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.38. 7,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 545,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $642.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.
About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)
Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.