Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Up 4.4%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.38. 7,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 545,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $642.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 160,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 626.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 117,955 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

