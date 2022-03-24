Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

IR stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

