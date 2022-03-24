Insider Buying: Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Acquires 250,693 Shares of Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 250,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,720.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 2,434,179 shares of Eastman Kodak stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $13,947,845.67.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $502.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 4.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KODK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 805,428 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $3,689,000. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

