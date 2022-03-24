Insider Buying: Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Acquires 42,426 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider John Stephen Ions bought 42,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £530,325 ($698,163.51).

Shares of LON LIO opened at GBX 1,276 ($16.80) on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,056 ($13.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £781.58 million and a PE ratio of 16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,471.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,931.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.87) to GBX 1,850 ($24.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,367 ($31.16) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

