Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Purchases 6,700 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,700 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.08 per share, for a total transaction of 101,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NXDT opened at 15.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 14.63. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 10.50 and a 52 week high of 15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

