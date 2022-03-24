Insider Buying: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $383,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 247,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

