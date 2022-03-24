Insider Buying: QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Purchases A$77,353.64 in Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Wilkins bought 6,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.06 ($8.19) per share, with a total value of A$77,353.64 ($57,298.99).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About QBE Insurance Group (Get Rating)
