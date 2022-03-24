Insider Buying: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys 53,118 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 53,118 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $1,259,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder acquired 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 82,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $1,668,660.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder bought 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

RVMD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,556. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after buying an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.