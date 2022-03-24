Insider Buying: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Purchases $496,200.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SMAR opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.