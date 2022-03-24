Insider Buying: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Purchases $496,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SMAR opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.