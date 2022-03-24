Insider Buying: WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) CEO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WE stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80. WeWork Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

