Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) COO Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $162.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Analysts expect that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BBQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BBQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BBQ (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.