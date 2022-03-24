Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) COO Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $162.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Analysts expect that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BBQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BBQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BBQ (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
