Insider Selling: Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) COO Sells $441,025.00 in Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $173.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

