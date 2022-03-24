Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 23,500 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

Shares of EMAN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 366,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eMagin by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

