Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 30,100 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

EMAN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $85.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

About eMagin (Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.