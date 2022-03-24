Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Sells 2,146 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.59. 95,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 79.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

