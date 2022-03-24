Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Sells 2,146 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.59. 95,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
