Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 415,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $4,125,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RES remained flat at $$10.19 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 339.78 and a beta of 1.58. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

