Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 415,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $4,125,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
RES remained flat at $$10.19 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 339.78 and a beta of 1.58. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.79.
RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About RPC (Get Rating)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPC (RES)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.