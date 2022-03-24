Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,377,700.
Shares of TIH stock opened at C$118.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$90.00 and a 52 week high of C$119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$110.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.
Toromont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
