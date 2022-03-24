Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,377,700.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$118.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$90.00 and a 52 week high of C$119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$110.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

