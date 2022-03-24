Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.86

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$25.86 and last traded at C$189.22, with a volume of 233147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$185.85.

IFC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

