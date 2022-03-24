Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Intel by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after buying an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. 2,358,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,951,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

